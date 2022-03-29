McGuires excel at Ohio Beef Expo

COLUMBUS – The 34th Ohio Beef Expo was held March 17-20 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The Expo, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), is the premier event for Ohio’s beef industry covering many facets of the beef world with seedstock shows and sales, a trade show, a competitive junior show and much more all in one place.
For the first time in the history of the Expo, the Junior Show activities were held in the coliseum.
The Junior Show set a record this year with over 950 entries. Showmanship was held Friday followed by the Market Animal show on Saturday and the Heifer show on Sunday. Junior Showmanship was judged by Garrett and Gretchen Lampe of Illinois, Market Animals were evaluated by Tim Fitzgerald of Indiana, and the Heifer show judge was Glen Martin of Texas. The champions of this year’s show are as follows:
MARKET ANIMALS
Grand Champion – Avery McGuire, Champaign County – Champion Crossbred
Reserve Champion – Ryleigh Egbert, Auglaize County – Reserve Crossbred
3rd Overall – Paige Pence, Clark County – 3rd Overall Crossbred
4th Overall – Delaney Jones, Allen County – 4th Overall Crossbred
5th Overall Cody Foor, Licking County – 5th Overall Crossbred
6th Overall – Essie McGuire, Champaign County – Champion Maine-Anjou
7th Overall – Luke Fulton, Miami County – Champion Market Heifer
8th Overall – Austin Sutherly, Clark County – Champion Chianina
9th Overall – Mason Kinney, Huron County – Reserve Chianina
10th Overall – Henleigh Painter, Licking County – Reserve Maine-Anjou
Champion Angus – Madison Paden, Guernsey County
Reserve Angus – Macie Riley, Fayette County
Champion Charolais – Skyler Ward, Preble County
Reserve Charolais – Trenton Braska, Richland County
Champion Chianina – Austin Sutherly, Clark County
Reserve Chianina – Mason Kinney, Huron County
Champion Hereford – Trevin Redd, Wyandot County
Reserve Hereford – Logan Brinksneader, Darke County
Champion Maine-Anjou – Essie McGuire, Champaign County
Reserve Maine-Anjou – Henleigh Painter, Licking County
Champion Shorthorn – Gage Farrar, Jackson County
Reserve Shorthorn – Carson Pahl, Wyandot County
Champion Shorthorn Plus – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County
Reserve Shorthorn Plus – Kyleigh Hatfied, Muskingum County
Champion Simmental – Carson Barton, Clinton County
Reserve Simmental – Brayden Ross, Adams County
Champion AOB – Kaitlyn Mattis, Perry County
Reserve AOB – Gage Farrar, Jackson County
Champion Market Heifer – Luke Fulton, Miami County
Reserve Market Heifer – Kade Gowitzka, Richland County
Champion Division 1 Crossbred – Stella Koehler, Fairfield County
Reserve Division 1 Crossbred – Annette Augustine, Ashland County
Champion Division 2 Crossbred – Delaney Jones, Allen County
Reserve Division 2 Crossbred – Kathy Lehman, Richland County
Champion Division 3 Crossbred – Paige Pence, Clark County
Reserve Division 3 Crossbred – Fox Morgan, Perry County
Champion Division 4 Crossbred – Avery McGuire, Champaign County
Reserve Division 4 Crossbred – Ryleigh Egbert, Auglaize County
Champion Division 5 Crossbred – Cody Foor, Licking County
Reserve Division 5 Crossbred – Jack McDaniel, Champaign County
Champion Overall Crossbred – Avery McGuire, Champaign County
Reserve Overall Crossbred – Ryleigh Egbert, Auglaize County
3rd Overall Crossbred – Paige Pence, Clark County
4th Overall Crossbred – Delaney Jones, Allen County
5th Overall Crossbred – Cody Foor, Licking County
HEIFERS
Grand Champion – Montana Hulesmeyer, Allen County – Champion Crossbred Heifer
Reserve Champion – Delaney Jones, Allen County – Champion Angus Heifer
3rd Overall – Brayden Cummings, Highland County – Reserve Crossbred Heifer
4th Overall – Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County – Champion % Simmental Heifer
5th Overall – Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County – Champion ShorthornPlus Heifer
6th Overall – Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County – Champion MaineTainer Heifer
7th Overall – Kathy Lehman, Richland County – Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer
8th Overall – Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County – Reserve Angus Heifer
9th Overall – Alyssa Carter, Warren County – Champion Shorthorn Heifer
10th Overall – Erin Pope, Gallia County – Reserve MaineTainer Heifer
Champion Angus – Delaney Jones, Allen County
Reserve Angus – Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County
Champion % Charolais – Gabe Montgomery, Licking County
Reserve % Charolais – Wyatt Binckley, Licking County
Champion Charolais – Kathy Lehman, Richland County
Reserve Charolais – Ellis Davis, Highland County
Champion Chianina – Wyatt King, Seneca County
Reserve Chianina – Becca Pullins, Meigs County
Champion Hereford – Jacob Weichart, Putnam County
Reserve Hereford – Delaney Chester, Morrow County
Champion High % Maine – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County
Reserve High % Maine – Raymond Beneker, Butler County
Champion Mainetainer – Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County
Reserve Mainetainer – Erin Pope, Gallia County
Champion Shorthorn – Alyssa Carter, Warren County
Reserve Shorthorn – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County
Champion ShorthornPlus – Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County
Reserve ShorthornPlus – Tyler Dahse, Gallia County
Champion Purebred Simmental – Kathy Lehman, Richland County
Reserve Purebred Simmental – Hudson Drake, Ross County
Champion % Simmental – Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County
Reserve % Simmental – Kathy Lehman, Richland County
Champion High % AOB – Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County
Reserve High % AOB – Jenna Young, Harrison County Champion
Low % AOB – Tucker Shepard, Henry County
Reserve Low % AOB – Mackenzie Koverman, Scioto County
Champion Crossbred – Montana Hulesmeyer, Allen County
Reserve Crossbred – Brayden Cummings, Highland County
SHOWMANSHIP
Top Ten Beginner Division:
Champion – D’lelah Laber, Highland County
Reserve – Colby Hoffman, Union County
3rd – Garrett Reusch, Medina County
4th – Blake Osborn, Highland County
5th – Brayden Cummings, Highland County
6th – Avery Flax, Clark County
7th – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County
8th – Taylen Thompson, Fairfield County
9th – Claire Kramer, Hancock County
10th – Emma Helsinger, Preble County
Top Ten Junior Division:
Champion – Andrew Johnson, Preble County
Reserve – Karissa Treadway, Warren County
3rd – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
4th – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
5th – Kendall Bishop, Clark County
6th – Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County
7th – Asa Minton, Adams County
8th – Ella Reed, Fairfield County
9th – Reide Black, Tuscarawas County
10th – Gavin Richards, Wood County
Top Ten Novice Division:
Champion – Natalie Jagger, Morrow County
Reserve – Anabelle Harris, Preble County
3rd – Porter Beck, Morrow County
4th – Lane Rizor, Morrow County
5th – Brade Wright, Perry County
6th – Colton Worden, Crawford County
7th – Grace Tuttle, Clark County
8th – Vivian Gibbs, Sandusky County
9th – Trenton Braska, Richland County
10th – Cole Kleman, Putnam County
Top Ten Intermediate Division:
Champion – Tucker Shepard, Henry County
Reserve – Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County
3rd – Delaney Chester, Warren County
4th – Carly Sanders, Highland County
5th – Sydney Sanders, Highland County
6th – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County
7th – Emma Yochum, Highland County
8th – Caylee Sager, Fulton County
9th – Delaney Jones, Allen County
10th – Colton Beck, Morrow County
Top Ten Senior Division:
Champion – Skylar Ward, Preble County
Reserve – Kathy Lehman, Richland County
3rd – Beau Johnson, Gallia County
4th – Jacob LeBrun, Scioto County
5th – Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County
6th – Calvin Trigg, Franklin County
7th – Macie Riley, Fayette County
8th – Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County
9th – McKaylynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County
10th – Shayla Sancic, Stark County
