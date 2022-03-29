Mechanicsburg Public Library April activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Mini Easter Banner Craft Ages 18 +. These crafty critters are oh-so-cute! These mini banners look just like bunnies, lambs and chicks once completed.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All Ages. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Mini Easter Banner Craft Ages 18 +. These crafty critters are oh-so-cute! These mini banners look just like bunnies, lambs and chicks once completed.

Thursdays, April 7, 14, and 28, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:45 pm: Drawing with the Masters All Ages. Come make a masterpiece with Lisa Ware!

Monday, April 11, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club meets on the second Monday of every month from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Each month we will explore a different topic. In April, we will explore What is April Fool’s Day!

Thursdays, April 14 and 28, 2022 from 3 pm-4:15 pm: Drawing with the Masters Ages 16 +. Come make a masterpiece with Lisa Ware!

Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Saturdays, April 16 and 23, 2019 from 10 am – 11 am: PAWS for Reading. Ages 5 – 18. “PAWS for Reading” is a fun way to read! Children can read aloud for 20 minutes to a trained canine companion at the library! Registration is required! Pick up a registration form at Mechanicsburg Public Library or call 937-834-2004 to register!

Friday, April 22, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chatter @ Simple Comforts Ages 18 +. Join us at Simple Comforts to talk about BOOKS! Either what you are currently reading or a favorite book!

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Marvel Kahoot Trivia All Ages. Show off your Marvel knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot app before coming!

Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Generation What’s Next Ages 11 – 18. Design the future of programming at the library. Let your voice be heard!

At-Home COVID-19 Tests! The Mechanicsburg Public Library is out of COVID test. We will post on social media and our website when we get more! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for updated information!

Beanstack! Register Now! Download the Beanstack Tracker app or visit www.mechanicsburgohlibrary.beanstack.com. Complete your goal!

Curbside Click & Collect Service! A service through the SEO Libraries app. Curbside Click & Collect is an easy way to pick up items on hold via curbside service. Look for the Click & Collect button on the Holds section of your app. You can begin the process for eligible items and let us know when you arrive at the library all through the app – no phone call required! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Digitized Mechanicsburg High School Yearbooks Mechanicsburg Public Library is happy to announce that select Mechanicsburg High School yearbooks have been digitized and are now available anywhere through a website, at the library on DVDs and USB drives, and to check out on DVDs and USB drives. Visit https://mechanicsburglibrary.wixsite.com/yearbooks to view and search select yearbooks from 1954 to 1987. Portions of 1990-2021 are coming soon!

Friends of the Library. Everyone is welcome to join the Friends of the Library at any of our meetings held on the third Tuesday of every month at 5:00 p.m. in the meeting room. For more information, visit our website or call (937) 834-2004.

Homework Help! All Ages! The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be offering HOMEWORK HELP for all ages! This service is FREE! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Hoopla Digital Hoopla Digital is a service that includes instant access to over 500,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, streaming video (movies & television shows), and streaming music. Mechanicsburg patrons can borrow 10 items per month. Download the Hoopla Digital app or visit the Hoopla website to make an account with your library card! If you don’t have a library card, you can get a digital card online. Hoopla is also compatible with Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku. Please call or stop by the library if you have questions about Hoopla.

Hotspots Mechanicsburg Public Library is pleased to announce our Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program which will help make information more accessible to community members. The Mobile Hotspot lending collection provides patrons greater access to the Internet away from the library. Hotspots may be checked out for two weeks (14 days) by patrons age 18 and older. To request a Hotspot, please call or stop by the library.

Northstar Digital Literacy Training Northstar Digital Literacy Training is now available at Mechanicsburg Public Library! Training topics include Essential Computer Skills, Essential Software Skills, and Using Technology in Daily Life. Visit https://www.digitalliteracyassessment.org/launch-from/13401-KZZ2-mechanicsburg-public-library-oh0140 to make an account. Call the library at 937-834-2004 to register for a proctored assessment and earn a certificate you can show potential employers.

Wireless Printing! We are pleased to announce that we have installed Princh, a wireless document! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!