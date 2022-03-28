Local candidate forum set for April 21

The Champaign County Republican Club will be hosting its 3rd Annual Primary Candidate Forum on Thursday, April 21 from 6-8:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Community Center Auditorium in Urbana. This forum is not limited to those candidates running as Republicans, but is open to all parties. The event is free of charge. All candidates listed below have been invited to participate.

The following contested races will be featured at the forum:

City of Urbana City Council for 4th Ward

Candidates:

Ms. Holly Powell Curnutte

Ms. Stephanie Truelove

Ohio State Representative of 85th District

Candidates:

Ms. Lilli Vitale

Ms. Rochiel Foulk

Mr. Tim Barhorst

Champaign County Commissioner

Candidates:

Mr. Bob Corbett

Mr. David Faulkner

Ms. Marcia Bailey

Mr. Nino Vitale

Names have been listed in alphabetical order by first name and isn’t suggestive of endorsement or preference. according to the club’s officials.

The Champaign County Republican Club invites everyone to join for an evening of debate and presentation of the local/state issues surrounding each race.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_May2022.jpeg

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Republican Club.

