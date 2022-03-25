PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter
Meet Baby! Baby is a beautiful 2-year-old tiger and white spayed female. She is a very ornery, playful girl who gets along with the other cats and would like a fun home with an experienced cat owner! Baby is looking for a family of her own. Come meet her today at at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.
Paws is in need of volunteers and fosters.
Information provided by Paws.