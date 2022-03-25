A Touch of Downton Abbey in Urbana

In honor of the release of the second Downton Abbey movie, The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, located at 230 Scioto Street in Urbana, invites all to an evensong, a tea and a presentation on April 2 at 4 p.m.

The evensong, a sung version of Evening Prayer associated with the Church of England, will incorporate prayers from the official prayer book used in England at the time of World War I with scripture passages from The King James Version of the Bible, the authorized version in use when the BBC series and movies take place. The special music, provided by flautist Mackenzie McGill and organist Sharon McCall, will offer hymns popular in the early Twenty-First Century, including “Abide with Me: Fast Falls the Eventide” and “The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended.” The flautist will also play “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” a piece featured in one of the episodes from the series while the family gathers in the village church.

Following the fifty-minute service, local historian John Bry will discuss the happenings of Champaign County in that era. During and following the presentation, all can enjoy tea, sandwiches and sweets common at afternoon teas on the Downton Abbey estate.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be collected in support of the church’s building preservation fund. Participants are invited to come in period attire.

Submitted story

Info from The Rev. Derrick Fetz, Missioner of The Northern Miami Valley Episcopal Cluster

