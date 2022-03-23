Second Chance Photography opens

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 18 for Second Chance Photography located at 122 Miami St. in Urbana. Cat Wood, owner/photographer of Second Chance Photography, specializes in newborn, cake smash, maternity, milestone and family photography.

The studio can be contacted by website at www.secondchancephotographystudio.com or call 614-558-4529. Second Chance Photography is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

Pictured left to right are Kelsey Wood, Veronica Wood holding Connor Wood, Charlotte Conley, Aaiden Wood holding Osiris Wood, Ron Wood, Skylar Wood, Rebecca Vincent, Brandon Wood holding Toby Wood, Cat Wood, and Sara Neer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_second-chance-3-rc.jpg Pictured left to right are Kelsey Wood, Veronica Wood holding Connor Wood, Charlotte Conley, Aaiden Wood holding Osiris Wood, Ron Wood, Skylar Wood, Rebecca Vincent, Brandon Wood holding Toby Wood, Cat Wood, and Sara Neer. Submitted photo

Info from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce

