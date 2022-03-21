AES Ohio encourages customers to plan for storms

DAYTON – AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), reminds customers to plan in advance during Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 20-26. Severe weather can happen at any time. In Ohio, spring weather may be a combination of thunderstorms, high winds, lightning strikes, floods, hail and tornadoes which can cause power outages. The purpose of Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week is to educate people about the hazards of all types of warm weather storm events, and to help everyone prepare before severe weather occurs.

AES Ohio encourages customers to prepare, plan, respond and stay safe with these important tips:

– Be prepared – build a storm kit: Each home needs an emergency storm kit with non-perishable food items, water, cash, medications, first aid items, phone chargers, battery-operated or solar-power radio plus extra batteries and blankets. Make sure you gather enough essentials for at least 72 hours. Be sure each member of the household or work location knows where the emergency storm kit is located.

– Make an Emergency Plan: Have a plan to move yourself and your family. Unplug electronics before a storm hits. Have a back-up plan especially if your special medical care requires electricity. Each person in your household should know where to meet, how to contact each other and what to do in different scenarios.

– Stay informed and respond: Bookmark AES Ohio’s Outage Information Center on your mobile device for quick and easy access to report outages and check your status. When power outages occur, AES Ohio provides customers real-time information through the online outage map to help customers make critical decisions. Follow AES Ohio on Twitter for real-time updates.

– Be safe around power lines: Put safety first, and never touch or go near a downed power line and keep everyone away. Always assume it is energized and stay away.

Report a downed power line online at aes-ohio.com/outages or call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243). AES Ohio crews will work quickly and safely to restore your power.

Find more tips to prepare and stay safe during severe weather events, visit aes-ohio.com/outage-safety.

Info from AES Ohio – the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. AES Ohio, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio.

