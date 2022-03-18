PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Aidan! Aidan is a wonderful black and white 8-month-old neutered male kitten. He is playful, friendly and has a brother that would love to go home with him if you’re looking for twice the sweetness. They both get along well with the other kittens and will do well in most any home. Come visit them today at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

Paws is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by Paws.

