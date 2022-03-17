UHS marks FFA Week

During the week of February 22 through February 25, students at Urbana High School participated in a school-wide Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week. Each day of the week the students had a theme to follow relating to agriculture.

Monday there was no school. Tuesday, February 22, was staff appreciation day. Wednesday was wild west Wednesday, students dressed up in their best country/cowgirl/cowboy outfits. Thursday was the annual Ag Olympics hosted in the gym at lunch. Friday was FFA apparel day, students wore FFA shirts from different events such as the 75th Anniversary Celebration, Farm day, and the Urbana FFA Chapter Apparel. Throughout the week, the FFA Officers also hid FFA emblems around the school. Students were given the chance to find these emblems to be entered into a drawing for a prize as well. Sam Karg and Joe Jackson won the trivia question drawing, and Kalila Lightle won the FFA emblem drawing.

On Tuesday, March 1 the seniors on the officer team and advisors held the annual officer elections for the next year. Those who wanted to be an officer had to submit an application by February 23, and then be interviewed by the senior officers and advisors. Mrs. Cooper, the chapter student teacher, and Mark Townsley. After grading the applications and interviews, the roles were slated in. Faith Denkewalter and Jonathan Hildebrand were slated for vice president and president elections. Sam Wilhelm was slated for treasurer, Bryce Stambaugh for student advisor, Nathan Deere for secretary, Paige Campbell for the reporter, Max Tucker for sentinel, and Mason Farmer for the assistant officer. During the chapter meeting hosted on March 8 a vote was had to install these roles and vote for the president and vice president officers. This year’s president was voted to be Jonathan Hildebrand and Vice President, Faith Denkewalter. Best wishes in your year of service.

FFA members and staff during “FFA Apparel Day” to celebrate National FFA Week. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_uhs_FFA.jpg FFA members and staff during “FFA Apparel Day” to celebrate National FFA Week. Submitted photo

By Marah Kerns UHS FFA reporter

From UHS FFA.

