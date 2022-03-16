St. Paris Public Library offers certifications for digital skills

ST. PARIS – The St. Paris Public Library now offers certification of digital skills in conjunction with Northstar Digital Literacy.

Members of the public can schedule an appointment for a proctored testing time. For those who pass the assessments, the library will certify the results. This certification can be useful for students who wish to enhance their technology literacy, job seekers who want to demonstrate their proficiency and employers who are seeking assurance of skills.

For those who wish to brush up on their skills without the need of a certification, Northstar Digital Literacy has self-directed assessments and learning tools to cover a variety of technology scenarios. It comes complete with short lessons and practice exercises to improve skills on a number of common computer topics.

“We are excited to offer Northstar Digital Literacy certification as an additional resource for lifelong learning and workforce development,” says Nicole Baker, director of the St. Paris Public Library. “We encourage our students, adults, and businesses to take advantage of this opportunity to broaden their technology knowledge.”

Northstar Digital Literacy certification topics include:

● Basic Computer Skills

● Internet Basics

● Using Email

● Windows and Mac Operating Systems

● Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

● Google Docs

● Career Search Skills

● Supporting K-12 Distance Learning

● Social Media and Your Digital Footprint

Ohio library access to Northstar is funded through a federal Institute of Museum and Library Services ARPA grant awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

For more information, visit www.stparispubliclibrary.org, e-mail [email protected], or call 937-663-4349.

Proctored and certified Northstar Digital Literacy assessments now featured

Submitted story

Info from St. Paris Library

Info from St. Paris Library