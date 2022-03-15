UHS STUDENTS OF MONTH

The Urbana High School Students of the Month are juniors Emma Keeley and Jaxen Neff-Strickland.

Keeley https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_Emma-Keeley-UHS-SOM.jpg Keeley Submitted photos Neff-Strickland https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_Jaxen-Neff-Strickland-UHS-SOM-1-.jpg Neff-Strickland Submitted photos