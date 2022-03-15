UHS science fair participants

Pictured left to right are Urbana High School science fair participants Lyza Forson, Lauren Shelpman, Layla Nickell, and Sam Wilhelm. They represented UHS at the District 1 Science Fair at Edison State in Piqua over the weekend after qualifying at the county science fair last month. Forson won a cash prize for placing in the Plant Sciences category, as did Wilhelm for placing in the Energy Resources category. They, along with Shelpman qualified to compete at the state science fair in May.

