WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

NAME: Brady Forsythe
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Mark and Pam Forsythe
School Activities and Awards: Football, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Key Club, and FFA, Greenhand degree, chapter degree, honor roll, FFA Top Scholar, Academic Excellence, and my varsity letter.
If I were principal for a day: I would prank the teachers.
Favorite school memory: Going to the playoffs in football.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandpa
Because: He always saw the positive in the negative.
Lately, I have been reading: Hamlet
My advice to parents: Give your kids the most opportunities.
My biggest regret: Not being more active in activities.
Next year I will be: Attending The Ohio State University.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
NAME: Grace Winters
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Cam and Amy Winters
School Activities and Awards:
Key Club, FFA, Greenhand degree, Chapter degree, Honor roll, Basketball, Football cheer, Varsity letter
If I were principal for a day: Make school start later in the day!!!
Favorite school memory: Winning homecoming queen.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Mother.
Because: she’s the hardest working woman I’ve ever met and she inspired me to go into a nursing career.
Lately, I have been reading: It Ends With Us
My advice to parents: Continue to be so supportive!
My biggest regret: Not being active in more clubs.
Next year I will be: Attending Kettering for my nursing degree.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal