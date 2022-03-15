WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

NAME: Brady Forsythe

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Mark and Pam Forsythe

School Activities and Awards: Football, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Key Club, and FFA, Greenhand degree, chapter degree, honor roll, FFA Top Scholar, Academic Excellence, and my varsity letter.

If I were principal for a day: I would prank the teachers.

Favorite school memory: Going to the playoffs in football.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandpa

Because: He always saw the positive in the negative.

Lately, I have been reading: Hamlet

My advice to parents: Give your kids the most opportunities.

My biggest regret: Not being more active in activities.

Next year I will be: Attending The Ohio State University.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

NAME: Grace Winters

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Cam and Amy Winters

School Activities and Awards:

Key Club, FFA, Greenhand degree, Chapter degree, Honor roll, Basketball, Football cheer, Varsity letter

If I were principal for a day: Make school start later in the day!!!

Favorite school memory: Winning homecoming queen.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Mother.

Because: she’s the hardest working woman I’ve ever met and she inspired me to go into a nursing career.

Lately, I have been reading: It Ends With Us

My advice to parents: Continue to be so supportive!

My biggest regret: Not being active in more clubs.

Next year I will be: Attending Kettering for my nursing degree.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal