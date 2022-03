Girl Scouts is partnering with Piatt Castles to provide Spring Break Day Camp to all the girls in kindergarten through grade 5 in Urbana from March 29-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event costs $25 for all 3 days, but financial assistance is available for any girl who wants to attend.

For info contact [email protected] or call 419-225-3049. Registration is due by Friday, March 18.