UHS presents Grease

Urbana High School will present Grease (the school edition) this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The musical, directed by Rusty Myers, features Claire Shelpman, Bryce Stambaugh, Katie Trudo (Sandy), Otto Johnson (Danny), Eli Bradley, Kyle Rooney, Ben Ofori, Araya Ostornio, Julie Daniel, Ellie Caldwell, Taylor DeMoss and Duke Buckalew as the Greasers and Pink Ladies.

For tickets, call the Urbana choir office at 937-653-1423 or email [email protected] Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors for the evening performances.

All tickets are $5 for the matinee performance.

Greasers and Pink Ladies are ready to entertain the audience this weekend. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_Greasers_-Pink-Ladies.jpg Greasers and Pink Ladies are ready to entertain the audience this weekend. Submitted photo

Will stage the ‘school edition’

Submitted story

Info from UHS

