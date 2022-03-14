11th Annual Empty Bowls is April 28

Organizers of the 11th annual Empty Bowls event hope to raise $15,000 this year to continue services to food insecure residents of Clark, Champaign and Logan counties. The event will be in-person after two years of being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second Harvest Food Bank CCL is thrilled to be back in-person with this popular event. Held at the Champaign County Fairgrounds Merchants Building from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, individuals will be able to pick their own beautifully, hand-crafted bowl and a to-go soup of their choice and head home to enjoy their meal. Bowls will be $20, and that includes the soup. Proceeds benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties.

As the only food bank in Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties, Second Harvest Food Bank distributes over 8 million pounds of food annually. Second Harvest Food Bank’s daily operation consists of sourcing and gathering food, sorting and cataloging the food, then warehousing the inventory to be distributed to agency members throughout a three-county service area.

In 2021, SHFB distributed nearly 1 million pounds of food to over 10 non-profit member agencies in Logan County. These member agencies served over 750,000 meals to hungry families in our community. The coronavirus pandemic has shaken our communities in a way we have never seen, resulting in more people utilizing our services here at Second Harvest Food Bank. Even two years later, our numbers continue to be higher than normal and are likely to remain high. Your support does make a difference.

Patrons will be able to choose from over 500 beautifully hand-crafted bowls created by local artists and students. To-go soups are generously provided by local restaurants and caterers in Champaign County. A true community event.

Second Harvest Food Bank is a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. Second Harvest Food Bank is responsible for safe handling of all food products adhering to state and federal guidelines including providing member oversight to pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

For information or to become a sponsor of this year’s Empty Bowls event, please contact Audrey Vanzant at 937-325-8715 ext. 102 or [email protected]

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties, a member of Feeding America, serves the tri-county community by sourcing, collecting, storing and distributing over 8 million pounds of food to 65 non-profit member agencies who feed the hungry directly. Second Harvest is focused on bringing healthy, nutritious food to those in our communities struggling with hunger through innovative programs such as senior food initiatives and mobile pantry distributions.

Event returns ‘in-person’ this year

