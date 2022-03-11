Fundraiser benefits regional cemetery

FORT LORAMIE – On Monday, April 4, 2022, internationally known Christian movie producer, Joe Knopp, will share his inspirational story as part of a dinner and fundraiser for Morgan’s Place Cemetery – whose mission is “to assist bereaved families throughout the grieving process when experiencing the loss of a baby.”

His productions include Unplanned, I Can Only Imagine, and Woodlawn. A common theme of his movies is inspiring hope for those in need. Joe’s personal journey begins with surviving the streets of Philadelphia, a stint in an orphanage, serving in the United States Air Force, and now making movies. His life serves as a testament to God’s purpose for us all. Joe and his wife, Angie, have 3 children.

The evening of April 4 will kick off at 6 p.m. at St. Michaels Hall in Fort Loramie with a cash bar and music by Danny Schneible. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with Knopp’s presentation to follow. Immediately after his talk, the movie “I Can Only Imagine” will be shown.” During and after the movie, there will be a meet and greet with the producer. The evening will end with the awarding of raffle prizes donated by local businesses and patrons.

Tickets for the evening are $25 (presale only) and will be available at Believe located on County Road 25A between Anna and Sidney, Silver Cross in Fort Loramie, Shelby County Historical Society and the Right to Life of Shelby County in Sidney, and online at morgansplacecemetery.org under events.

Morgan’s Place Cemetery is a 501 (c) (3) organization located in southeastern Shelby County at 1254 State Route 589. For more information, please visit the website Morgan’s Place Cemetery.org or call 937-726-9988.

