West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded its February Students of the Month. Pictured left to right are: 8th Grade, Kaylee Blair and Levi Miller; 7th Grade, Avi Lehman and Colton Neeld; 6th Grade. Ayla Miller and Cohen Evans. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_wls_students.jpg West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded its February Students of the Month. Pictured left to right are: 8th Grade, Kaylee Blair and Levi Miller; 7th Grade, Avi Lehman and Colton Neeld; 6th Grade. Ayla Miller and Cohen Evans. Submitted photo