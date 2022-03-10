Urbana’s Thomas serving on OSBA committees

COLUMBUS — Darrell Thomas, a member of the Urbana City Schools Board of Education, has been named to the Ohio School Boards Association Board of Trustees and two associated committees.

The Board of Trustees has general charge of the affairs, funds and property of the association. It has full power to carry out the purposes of the association according to the OSBA Constitution.

The board is composed of the eight-member Executive Committee, representatives from Ohio’s six largest school districts and 18 representatives selected by OSBA’s five regions.

Thomas was also named to the OSBA Legislative Platform Committee. The Legislative Platform Committee is comprised of five school board members from each of OSBA’s five regions. The committee assists in state and federal legislative efforts, recommends policy positions and acts on resolutions submitted by boards of education that are members of OSBA. Committee members are elected or appointed by their respective regions.

Thomas was also named to the OSBA Southwest Region Executive Committee. The Southwest Region Executive Committee provides governance and leadership to school board members in Adams, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties. The committee is elected by OSBA members in the Southwest Region.

Committee appointments were finalized at the beginning of 2022.

Founded in 1955, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.

