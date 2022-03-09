Looking Back: Pete Dye

This “Looking Back” features Pete Dye, Urbana native and world famous golf course designer, as The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., is to be played this week on the TPC Sawgrass golf course he designed.

This will be the 40th year this prestigious tournament will be played on this famous course.

The first photo features Pete at the age of 10; the second was taken on the occasion of his 94th birthday.

Born in Urbana in 1925, Pete began his golf career as a youngster playing the Urbana Country Club golf course built by his father, Paul “Pink” Dye. As a player Pete won the Ohio State High School Championship. In 1957, he qualified for the U.S. Open but missed the cut by two strokes, as did Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, who was 8 strokes behind them.

A 1963 trip to Scotland with his wife Alice, who also later designed courses, served to shape his career in golf course architecture. Other famous golf courses he designed include The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

He received many honors throughout his career and is one of only five golf course designers to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Pete Dye passed away on Jan. 9, 2020.

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pete Dye is pictured as a young boy. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_Pete-Dye-edited-2-2.jpg Pete Dye is pictured as a young boy. Submitted photos A birthday card for Pete Dye was created for his 94th birthday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_Card-Dye-Edited-1-2.jpg A birthday card for Pete Dye was created for his 94th birthday. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from CCHS

Info from CCHS