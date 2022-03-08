Urbana FFA excels in speech contest

Urbana FFA chapter members Jonathan Hildebrand and Marah Kerns competed in the county public-speaking contest under the extemporaneous category. Extemporaneous speaking is when each contestant selects a topic randomly and has 30 minutes to prepare a speech on this topic and present it fluently and smoothly to the judges.

Bryce Stambaugh competed in creed speaking, where he recited the FFA Creed from memory and answered a few questions from the judges.

Kerns placed 1st, Hildebrand placed 2nd in extemporaneous and Stambaugh placed 4th in creed speaking. Kerns moved on to the sub-district competition hosted at South Charleston.

At the sub-district competition, Kerns placed 3rd and moved on to the district competition hosted at Cardington where she placed 4th.

Pictured: Marah Kerns, Extemporaneous Public Speaker