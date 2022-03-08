On Sunday, February 20, the Champaign County 4-H Shooting Sports Club met at the fairgrounds in the Merchant’s Building. Members learned about shooting safety with a focus on protective equipment. Members tried on different safety glasses, discussed ear protection options, and reviewed gun safety protocols. The rifle group practiced shooting air rifles, using balloons and paper plates as targets. The pistol group and the archery group shot at targets also. After practicing shooting, the groups worked on their record books. Before the meeting was adjourned, members decided who we would want to be nominated for a club leadership role and then elected the following officers: President – Sully Uhl, Vice President – Alex Vincent, Secretary – Dylan Landis, Treasurer – Zeke Wasson, Health & Safety Officer – Liam Sweeney, Community Service Leader – Hannah Volp, News Reporter – Eloise Dietrich, Historian – Atticus Loudenback and Recreation Leader – George Slone. The Champaign County 4-H Shooting Sports Club will meet again in March.

-News reporter, Eloise Dietrich