Mercy Health – Springfield debuts new care option for expectant mothers

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield has launched a Maternal-Fetal Medicine program aimed at providing care for women with complicated or high-risk pregnancies closer to home.

Providers from Ohio State University will be on site at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center monthly. Working in partnership with the obstetricians, gynecologists, and other independent providers at Mercy Health, they will offer compassionate, coordinated, personalized care for women with multiples pregnancy, diabetes, high blood pressure, genetic conditions, a history of premature birth, preeclampsia, advanced maternal age, or any condition requiring high-risk care or fetal treatment.

“Mercy Health has long been known for patient-centered care, and this expansion of services was made with our newborns and their families in mind,” said Dr. Shawn Osterholt, an OB/GYN at Springfield Regional Medical Center. “Working with OSU, we’re able to bring in highly skilled staff who can ensure the best possible care is available for our mothers and their babies right here where they live. We look forward to caring for them and helping them get off to a healthy start.”

The health system’s goal is to continue expanding the maternal fetal medicine program by including telehealth services in the future as well.

Mercy Health – Springfield safely delivered more than 1,000 babies in 2021. Springfield Regional Medical Center was named one of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care last year, in recognition of its work to address clinical quality and equity issues for expectant mothers.

Info from Mercy Health – Springfield, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country.

