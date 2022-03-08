New country store opens in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Saturday, March 5 for Nivroc’s Country Store, located at 15 Monument Square in Urbana. It is a tribute to Sharon K. Corvin, who loved garage sales and auctions, and William R. Corvin, Jr. who would have named his business Nivroc’s – his name spelled backward.

Nivroc’s celebrated its grand opening on Saturday with free popcorn, water, candy, raffles and goodie bags for customers. They have three floors of furniture, antiques, signs, kids toys, adult and kids apparel, spring indoor and outdoor decor, home decor, candles, raw honey, footwear, hats, cowhide bags and more and feature a Date Night overlooking Urbana’s historical square with a catered meal from local restaurants along with a private evening of shopping via reservations.

Soon to come: paint, stained glass via La Pomme’ and designs and embroidery classes once construction is completed.

On special occasions they will have a photo booth with characters such as the Easter Bunny, Santa and super heroes. They are accepting vendors and crafter applications for booth space and classes inside.

Nivroc’s hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays. You can follow Nivroc’s on social media and shop online at http://www.nivrocscountrystorellc.com/.

Pictured left to right are Cynthia “Corvin” Leach, Ray Keaton holding Oakley Keaton, Deanna Stalnaker, Vicki Shivler, Ashley Harder, Tori Siekierka, Jake Siekierka, Camden Siekierka, Nicky Leach, Hazel Siekierka, Todd Leach and Randi Keaton. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_ribbon.jpg Pictured left to right are Cynthia “Corvin” Leach, Ray Keaton holding Oakley Keaton, Deanna Stalnaker, Vicki Shivler, Ashley Harder, Tori Siekierka, Jake Siekierka, Camden Siekierka, Nicky Leach, Hazel Siekierka, Todd Leach and Randi Keaton. Submitted photo