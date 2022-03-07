American girl

Chelsea Brown of Troy rides her horse, Buck, on North Elm Tree Road near Christiansburg while her dog Axl walks along on a leash. Brown boards her horse near Christiansburg and came over for the sunny, warm Saturday to visit. Temperatures were well above 70 degrees on Saturday, unseasonably warm for March 5.

Chelsea Brown of Troy rides her horse, Buck, on North Elm Tree Road near Christiansburg while her dog Axl walks along on a leash. Brown boards her horse near Christiansburg and came over for the sunny, warm Saturday to visit. Temperatures were well above 70 degrees on Saturday, unseasonably warm for March 5. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_brown.jpg Chelsea Brown of Troy rides her horse, Buck, on North Elm Tree Road near Christiansburg while her dog Axl walks along on a leash. Brown boards her horse near Christiansburg and came over for the sunny, warm Saturday to visit. Temperatures were well above 70 degrees on Saturday, unseasonably warm for March 5. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen