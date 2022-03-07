Mechanicsburg presents ‘The Addams Family’

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg High School will present The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy on March 11, 12 and 13.

Based on the original single-pane gag comics by Charles Addams from the 1920s, the Addams family is a macabre unit made up of Father, Gomez, Mother, Morticia, and their children, Pugsley and Wednesday. Grandma Addams, Uncle Fester and the ever-present butler, Lurch, round out the odd family unit.

In the new musical by Andrew Lippa, Marshall Brickman and Rick Ellice, we find a much grown Wednesday has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke. But the problem is this boy is “normal,” so in comes the chaos of introducing Lucas, and his parents, to the strange world of the Addamses.

To help ensure Wednesday and Lucas find their happy ever after, Uncle Fester enlists the help of all the Addams family ancestors, who he conveniently locks out of their crypt in the cemetery.

Come join us for this laughter-filled adventure! Tickets can be purchased online at our.show/burg. For more information call 937-834-2453 x2227.

Pictured left to right, front row: Avery Swenson as Grandma Addams, Taylor Miller as Morticia Addams, Will Boeck as Gomez Addams, Emry Acton as Wednesday Addams; Second row: John Luke Blanton as Uncle Fester, Dorian Earl as Lurch and Nikolas King as Pugsley Addams https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_DSC_0939.jpg Pictured left to right, front row: Avery Swenson as Grandma Addams, Taylor Miller as Morticia Addams, Will Boeck as Gomez Addams, Emry Acton as Wednesday Addams; Second row: John Luke Blanton as Uncle Fester, Dorian Earl as Lurch and Nikolas King as Pugsley Addams Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Mechanicsburg High School

