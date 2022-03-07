Chamber holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Monday, Feb. 28 for Beighliebird Photography Studio and Raleigh Monroe located at 23H Monument Square in Urbana.

Beighliebird Photography Studio is a catch-all space for any photographer, entrepreneur, or business person. The studio has photography props, backdrops, a spa bathroom, an open main room, an office available and a lounge area as well. Rent it by the hour.

Raleigh Monroe is a non-traditional gift store located inside the studio. You can reach the studio by calling (937) 408-5186 or by checking out their Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/BeighliebirdStudioRental and https://www.facebook.com/hello.raleighmonroe.

Pictured left to right: Sara Neer, Tim Tester, Tocara Wright, Chris Phelps, Bailey Kolb, Branden Kolb, Micheal Nitchman, Tori Fraley, Tiffany Tester. Front: Aria Ford, Khalil Wright, Atticus Kolb, Juniper Kolb, Ozzy Goings, Ryker Tester. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_Beighliebird-rc.jpg Pictured left to right: Sara Neer, Tim Tester, Tocara Wright, Chris Phelps, Bailey Kolb, Branden Kolb, Micheal Nitchman, Tori Fraley, Tiffany Tester. Front: Aria Ford, Khalil Wright, Atticus Kolb, Juniper Kolb, Ozzy Goings, Ryker Tester. Submitted photo

Info from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce

