PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Laney! Laney is a sweet little girl who has been through a lot in her short 10 months of life. She had hip surgery at four months, recovered very well with just a bit of a limp. Laney is happy and can play like all the other kittens. She had lived in a foster home with other cats and a small dog and did very well. Come meet this brave heart today in the Scratching Post room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

