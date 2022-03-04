CCPA welcomes The Ohio State University Men’s Glee Club

MECHANICSBURG – The Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) will present The Ohio State University Men’s Glee Club at the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg in two performances at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 3.

Currently, two 2020 Mechanicsburg High School graduates, Caleb Spinner (2nd year in the Tenor 1 section) and Isaac Bryant (1st year in the Brass 1 section) are members of the oldest of hundreds of student organizations available at The Ohio State University.

The Men’s Glee Club at Ohio State was organized in 1875. Today, as then, the group exemplifies the university’s dedication to tradition, excellence and diversity. During its history, the Men’s Glee Club has garnered worldwide accolades. Most notably, the group was unanimously declared “Choir of the World” in 1990 under the direction of Professor James Gallagher in Llangollen, Wales. The Men’s Glee Club was the first male chorus and the first ensemble from the United States to win the competition.

In the past decade, MGC has represented The Ohio State University and the School of Music at numerous events, including but not limited to concerts with the University Glee Club of NYC at the Lincoln Center, and convention concerts for the Central Division of the American Choral Directors Association, Ohio Music Educators Association, Ohio Choral Directors Association and national seminars of the Intercollegiate Male Choruses.

The 1858 Meeting House, located at 43 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg, is the oldest public building in Mechanicsburg. The original structure was built in 1820, but was replaced by the Methodist Episcopal Church of Mechanicsburg in 1858. The building later served as the African-American Second Baptist Church from 1894 until the early 1980s.

The CCPA currently owns the building and uses it to host community and private events. All dollars raised from the purchase of tickets to or during community events, or from private rentals, are poured back into the upkeep of this 160-year-old building, a labor of love for many CCPA trustees past and present. Many renovations have been completed inside the building over the years, but one of the major expenses will be the rebuilding of eight windows in the sanctuary.

The presentation of The Ohio State University Men’s Glee Club, directed by Robert J. Ward, is serving as a fundraiser for the continued renovations of the 1858 Meeting House. There are limited tickets available for each concert, and all tickets are $20 each. They can be purchased online here: https://tinyurl.com/tpjryn78 or https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/osu-mens-glee-club.html .

The CCPA anticipates tickets selling out and advises those interested to purchase tickets early. Doors to the 1858 Meeting House will open approximately 15 minutes prior to each performance.

The 1858 Meeting House is not handicap-accessible at this time, and limited public parking is available. Street parking may be required and concert-goers may consider wearing comfortable shoes to walk from the parking location to the 1858 Meeting House.

For information about the CCPA, the 1858 Meeting House, or this concert,visit https://tinyurl.com/yu57fn36 or https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/ .

Performance set for Mechanicsburg

