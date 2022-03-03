Urbana FFA competes in tractor troubleshooting

Farmers Equipment in Urbana Ohio hosted the Champaign county tractor troubleshooting contest. The contest involves teams of two members each who must diagnose whatever piece of equipment they may have out to work on which may range from a small lawn tractor to a large combine.

Each team brings a set of tools to help them diagnose what may be wrong with the tractor. Teams are given 20 minutes to look over the tractor, find the bug and either fix the problem or explain to the person overseeing the tractor how they would fix the problem. These bugs can range from something small such as loose lugnuts on a wheel or a loose connection on a light to a much more complicated bug which may take a computer to run a diagnostic and pinpoint a problem within the tractor.

The teams that competed in this competition include Sam Wilhelm and Bryce Stambaugh (3rd), Nathan Deere and Max Anderson (5th), Zach Maser and Brevan Staley (9th). Because Sam and Bryce placed highest out of the Urbana Teams they were able to move on to district.

The district competition was held at the John Deere Training Facility in Plain City, Ohio. Bryce and Sam ended up placing 15th at this competition. Thank you to Farmers Equipment of Urbana and The John Deere Training Facility for hosting these competitions and allowing us to compete.

Pictured left to right are Sam Wilhelm and Bryce Stambaugh working on a time restraint to troubleshoot a hydraulic issue at the District Ag Power Diagnostics contest at the John Deere Training Center in Plain City, Ohio.