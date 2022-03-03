Urbana Chapter DAR

February 21, 2022

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at the First Presbyterian Church on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Regent Snyder called the meeting to order and proceeded with the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was read by Pat Detwiler, the American’s Creed was read by Cassandra Koster, and the Star Spangled Banner was accompanied by Joanna Woodburn. Regent Snyder then read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America. Present for the meeting were 14 members and 24 guests.

President General’s Report: This report was given by Regent Snyder. President General Denise Doring VanBuren encouraged members to move forward with determination, innovation and excitement as we chart our course for 2022. Urbana Chapter proceeded onto the meeting by doing just that. The birthday of the Father of our Nation, George Washington was marked and we honored our local essay contest participants!

National Defense Report: This report was given by Dona Tullis. Members were reminded to practice the habit of “Remembering Everyone Deployed by Wearing Red Every Friday.”

Our February meeting, held on President’s Day, is an awards ceremony for students fifth through eighth grades who participate in the DAR American History Essay Contest. All county schools were invited to participate at this local level, which then feeds into the State and National event. Vice Regent and Committee Chair, Linda Fullerton, explained that this year’s essay theme centered around the 100-year anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Participants from Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools were as follows: Fifth grade winner was Journey A. Davis. Other entries were by Willow Bradley and Kennedy Burke. Seventh grade winner was Haley Alty. Other entries were by Matthew Dick, Jackson Dry, Clara Forrest, Jayliah McKinney, Milagros Roach, and Grace Shultz. Eighth grade winner was Gabrielle Love. Other entries were Mylee DeLong, Taylor Heizer, Beckett Negley, Clair Rodgers, Isabelle Rodgers, Aleera Sowards, Ashton Waller, and Eli Wilson.

Jorden Hillman of Graham High School, tenth grade, was the winner of Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest.

Urbana Chapter DAR honors Good Citizens from the senior class of each participating Champaign County School. These participants are chosen by each school by a method of their choosing. This essay winner was Luke Bryant of Mechanicsburg High School. Other participants were Alexis Bennett of Triad High School, Marah Donahoe of Urbana High School, Audrey McGill of West Liberty Salem High School, and Grace Nash of Graham High School. Linda Fullerton congratulated each of these extremely talented young people who represent our area schools so well.

To close the program, the chapter was very pleased to recognize their nominee, Mr. Scott Marsh, History Teacher of the Year in 2021. In 2021, the February chapter meeting was by Zoom. Mr. Marsh received well deserved applause and congratulations in person!

Following the awards ceremony, members and guests mingled for a social time as they enjoyed delicious cookies, snacks, and coffee.

Regent’s Report: As the meeting resumed, Regent Kim Snyder reviewed plans for the State Conference to be held in March. Registration may be completed only online. Three hundred members are registered so far. Pat Detwiler and Judi Henson have volunteered to assist with state conference check in. Regent Snyder went on to report she had completed and forwarded all state chair reports. She was also able to file credentials for Continental Congress electronically. With regrets, Regent Snyder mentioned the passing of HODAR, Clarence J. “Bud” Brown, Jr. on January 26, 2022. We also mourn the passing of community veteran, Mr. Gene Baker, who was a very good friend of Urbana Chapter DAR. Lastly, Regent Snyder reminded the group that we will be preparing cards for the military serving on the USS Stockdale. This ship has been at sea for quite awhile and will continue on an extended deployment. This is an Ohio Society DAR Project. Cards will be collected and taken to proper committee location at State Conference.

As a reminder, Regent Snyder asked members to continue to be vigilant as the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over. It is somewhat encouraging that some areas are moving into an “endemic” strategy.

Regent Snyder ended her report by offering congratulations to Vice Regent, Linda Fullerton, as she worked diligently to make our Essay Contest Event a huge success!

Secretary’s Report: The December 2021 and January 2022 minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the treasurer’s report which was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 74. Currently, there are two prospective members and another application is at mid-level at National.

Historian’s Report: This report was given by Janet Ebert.

The Service to America Report was given by Judi Henson. For the year 2021, our Urbana Chapter reported a total of 3,563 hours. To date, for 2022, a total of 273 hours are on file.

The Wreaths Across America Project report was given by Pat Detwiler. It was exciting to hear that 650 wreaths have been placed on order for December 2022.

New Business: Regent Snyder reported to the group that NSDAR Library has expressed an interest in acquiring a book recently authored by chapter member, Janet Ebert. The title of the book is “The Beat Goes On For the Best Class Ever Bexley High School Class of 1953.” It was moved by Becky Shultz and seconded by Dona Tullis that the chapter support this honor by funding the cost of the book and shipping to the library in Washington, D.C. Motion carried.

On another topic, a discussion followed regarding a monetary gift to the BrownRidge Foundation, that supports the Beth Brown Scholarship Fund, in memory of Beth’s father, Clarence J. “Bud” Brown, Jr. It was moved by Becky Shultz and seconded by Lynda Berube that the chapter make a donation to the foundation. Motion carried.

Lastly, the group participated in a discussion on how best to stay in close communication with all members. Several suggestions were offered, which Regent Snyder will pursue.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:45 p.m. The next meeting will be Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1:30 PM at First Presbyterian Church. The guest will be Joyce Reid Kasprzak from Children’s Historical Publishing Company in Dayton, Ohio.

—Jeanne Evans, Recording Secretary

