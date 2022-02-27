Mechanicsburg Public Library March activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 3:30 pm-6:30 pm: Dr. Seuss Party Ages Kindergarten – 5th Grade. Thing 1 or Thing 2? Sam I Am? Come Celebrate the life and works of Dr. Seuss! There will be Dr. Seuss trivia, character search and find, crafts, and coloring pages! We will also have a Grand Prize Book Pack that children can enter to win! Each child can enter up to three times: Visiting the Library, Completing the Dr. Seuss trivia, Completing the Seuss character search and find. Winner will be picked March 2nd!

Wednesdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2022 from 11 am-11:45 am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All Ages. Bring your sewing machine and work on a project while exchanging ideas and tricks to quilting!

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Shamrock Fringe Door Hanger Ages 18 +. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, create this easy DIY shamrock with fringe. Perfect for your walls or front door, it’s a simple, festive project.

Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Monday, March 14, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club meets on the second Monday of every month from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Each month we will explore a different topic. In February, we will explore the History of Baseball!

Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Shamrock Fringe Door Hanger Ages 18 +. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, create this easy DIY shamrock with fringe. Perfect for your walls or front door, it’s a simple, festive project.

Friday, March 25, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chatter @ Simple Comforts Ages 18 +. Join us at Simple Comforts to talk about BOOKS! Either what you are currently reading or a favorite book!

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Riddles Trivia All Ages. Come see if you can solve these tricky riddles!

Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 3 pm-4:15 pm: Drawing with the Masters Ages 16 +. Come make a masterpiece with Lisa Ware!

Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:45 pm: Drawing with the Masters All Ages. Come make a masterpiece with Lisa Ware!

At-Home COVID-19 Tests! The Mechanicsburg Public Library is out of COVID test. We will post on social media and our website when we get more! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for updated information!

Beanstack! Register Now! Download the Beanstack Tracker app or visit www.mechanicsburgohlibrary.beanstack.com. Complete your goal!

Curbside Click & Collect Service! A service through the SEO Libraries app. Curbside Click & Collect is an easy way to pick up items on hold via curbside service. Look for the Click & Collect button on the Holds section of your app. You can begin the process for eligible items and let us know when you arrive at the library all through the app – no phone call required! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Digitized Mechanicsburg High School Yearbooks Mechanicsburg Public Library is happy to announce that select Mechanicsburg High School yearbooks have been digitized and are now available anywhere through a website, at the library on DVDs and USB drives, and to check out on DVDs and USB drives. Visit https://mechanicsburglibrary.wixsite.com/yearbooks to view and search select yearbooks from 1954 to 1987. Portions of 1990-2021 are coming soon!

Friends of the Library. Everyone is welcome to join the Friends of the Library at any of our meetings held on the third Tuesday of every month at 5:00 p.m. in the meeting room. For more information, visit our website or call (937) 834-2004.

Homework Help! All Ages! The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be offering HOMEWORK HELP for all ages! This service is FREE! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Hoopla Digital Hoopla Digital is a service that includes instant access to over 500,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, streaming video (movies & television shows), and streaming music. Mechanicsburg patrons can borrow 10 items per month. Download the Hoopla Digital app or visit the Hoopla website to make an account with your library card! If you don’t have a library card, you can get a digital card online. Hoopla is also compatible with Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku. Please call or stop by the library if you have questions about Hoopla.

Hotspots Mechanicsburg Public Library is pleased to announce our Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program which will help make information more accessible to community members. The Mobile Hotspot lending collection provides patrons greater access to the Internet away from the library. Hotspots may be checked out for two weeks (14 days) by patrons age 18 and older. To request a Hotspot, please call or stop by the library.

Northstar Digital Literacy Training Northstar Digital Literacy Training is now available at Mechanicsburg Public Library! Training topics include Essential Computer Skills, Essential Software Skills, and Using Technology in Daily Life. Visit https://www.digitalliteracyassessment.org/launch-from/13401-KZZ2-mechanicsburg-public-library-oh0140 to make an account. Call the library at 937-834-2004 to register for a proctored assessment and earn a certificate you can show potential employers.

Wireless Printing! We are pleased to announce that we have installed Princh, a wireless document! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!