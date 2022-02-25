The Wherehouse Food Pantry serves hundreds

The Wherehouse Food Pantry is a mission of the United Methodist Church partnering with 10 local churches to meet the physical needs of the community.

It has been serving the community since November of 2004. It is open the third week of each month, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. It is located at 110 W. Church St., across from the Urbana United Methodist Church.

Each month, 375 people or more will receive approximately 20 pounds of food, including meat, vegetables, fruit, bread and personal care items. Over 40 home deliveries are made each month to those unable to come to the Wherehouse. No appointment is necessary.

The Wherehouse would like to extend a big thank you to Champaign Transit System and its director, Gary Ledford, for providing critical help with drivers to assist with home deliveries since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.

Pictured from left to right are CTS driver Mike Holbrook with this month’s deliveries and Ted Herndon, Director of The Wherehouse. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_IMG_20220222_101429585_HDR.jpg Pictured from left to right are CTS driver Mike Holbrook with this month’s deliveries and Ted Herndon, Director of The Wherehouse. Submitted photos Each month, 375 people or more will receive approximately 20 pounds of food, including meat, vegetables, fruit, bread, and personal care items. Over 40 home deliveries are made each month to those unable to come to the Wherehouse. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_IMG_20220222_101435929_HDR.jpg Each month, 375 people or more will receive approximately 20 pounds of food, including meat, vegetables, fruit, bread, and personal care items. Over 40 home deliveries are made each month to those unable to come to the Wherehouse. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from The Wherehouse Food Pantry

Info from The Wherehouse Food Pantry