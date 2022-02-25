PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Goldie Locks! Goldie Locks is a beautiful white and gray 3-year-old spayed female cat. While she’s not exactly a lap cat, she is very curious and likes to play with you. If you don’t want to play, Goldie is content to lounge and bird watch. Come meet her in the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Goldie Locks is a beautiful white and gray 3-year-old spayed female cat. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_Goldie-Locks.jpg Goldie Locks is a beautiful white and gray 3-year-old spayed female cat. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

Information provided by PAWS.