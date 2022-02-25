Churches offer Ash Wednesday services

Churches in Urbana and Mechanicsburg will mark Ash Wednesday (March 2) together by offering multiple opportunities for people to pray and receive an ashen cross on their forehead. In Urbana, Messiah Lutheran Church and the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany invite the community to three offerings:

– 12:05 p.m. – Meditative Service a simple 30-minute contemplative service ideal for those taking a lunch break or for those who prefer not to drive after dark—the Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion (optional and open to all) will be offered along with hymns and readings Location: The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St. in Urbana.

– 12:45 – 1:45 p.m. – “Ashes to Go” this option is ideal for those who may have a tight schedule and cannot make it to a full service – the pastors will simply offer a brief blessing and the Imposition of Ashes Location: The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, front lawn of 230 Scioto St. in Urbana.

– 7 p.m. –The Main Ash Wednesday Service an hour-long service common on Ash Wednesday with hymns, scripture readings, full sermon and the full celebration of Holy Communion Location: Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana.

In Mechanicsburg, the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church and the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour welcome the community to two offerings to be held at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour located at 56 South Main Street in Mechanicsburg:

– 5:30 p.m. – Simple Service, a 20-minute service with hymns, prayer, passage of scripture, Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion followed by optional personal prayer in a candlelit church.

– 5:50 to 6:30 p.m. – “Drop By” Ashes and Holy Communion this option is ideal for those who may have a tight schedule and cannot make it to a full service – the pastors will simply offer a brief blessing, the Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion followed by optional personal prayer in a candlelit church.

Ash Wednesday begins Lent, a season characterized by simplicity, humility, introspection, prayer penance, and acts of service.

