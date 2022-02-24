Annual walk/run event is Sunday

MECHANICSBURG – On Sunday, February 27 at 2 p.m. at Goshen Memorial Park, the 6th Annual Mechanicsburg Freeze Out will begin. The event is hosted by Running4Life.

A chili cook-off is set for 2 p.m. with a dessert auction. There is no entry cost for the chili cook-off or the dessert auction.

At 3 p.m., the 1-mile or 5K Run/Walk begins. Registration is the day of at 2 p.m.; cash or check accepted and a $10 entry fee is required for the run/walk.

The winner of the chili cook-off will receive a trophy. The chili entries must be of crock pot size as they will be used to feed the runners and walkers, as well as anyone who would like to come and enjoy chili.

All participants in the run/walk receive a participation medal and complimentary cup of chili.

Funds raised go to youth 20 and under suffering from serious or life-threatening disease, injury or illness.

Questions can be forwarded to Kathy Durham at running4lifeoh@gmail.com.

