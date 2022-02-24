Crawford wins feeder calf

Carly Crawford was the recipient of the feeder calf door prize at the Dairy Feeder Clinic held in January. The calf “Swayer” was delivered to his new owner. Carly will bottle feed the calf 3-4 times a day until it is old enough to start eating grains and hay. Swayer, the calf will receive much loving care and will be shown at the Champaign County Fair in August. Other door prizes included feeds, buckets, feed pans, etc.

