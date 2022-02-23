Free movie at the Gloria Theatre

In celebration of Black History Month, the historic Gloria Theatre will show “Selma” – the iconic film that tells the story of how the revered leader and visionary Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his followers prompted change that forever altered history.

Hosted by the Urbana Black Heritage Festival and sponsored by the River of Life Christian Center, “Selma” is free to the public for a special one-night-only showing.

This Monday, families can experience the unforgettable true story of the tumultuous three-month period in 1965 when Dr. Marin Luther King, Jr. led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition.

The epic march from Selma to Montgomery culminated in President Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement.

Admission is free for all ages Monday, February 28 at 7 p.m. The movie is rated PG-13.

The Gloria Theatre is a project of the GrandWorks Foundation whose mission is to reach, restore and revive the community. Staci Weller, GrandWorks CEO, commented that “we appreciate this opportunity to partner with the Urbana Black Heritage Festival and the River of Life Christian Center to bring this important and historic story to the community.”

“Selma” will be shown at the Gloria Theatre on Monday at 7 p.m.. Admission is free. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_selma-fb.jpg “Selma” will be shown at the Gloria Theatre on Monday at 7 p.m.. Admission is free. Image submitted by Gloria Theatre

Presented by River of Life

Submitted story

Info from Grandworks.

Info from Grandworks.