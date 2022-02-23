UYC students experience Cirque Goes Broadway

CINCINNATI – Dizzying heights and Broadway lights came together for a captivating Cincinnati Pops Orchestra & Cirque mashup.

Urbana Youth Center students marveled at the eye-popping feats of Cirque’s mesmerizing acrobats with the Pops performing top Broadway hits from Les Misérables, Frozen, Ragtime, Miss Saigon and more, to accompany contortionists, balancers, tumblers and athletes on aerial silks above the stage doing the seemingly impossible.

Eden Pitcock, a UYC student who went on the trip, explained that, “Seeing Cirque Goes Broadway was a really cool experience. I loved all the music played by the Orchestra and all the singers as well as the acrobatic people that were flying in the air. There was also this really funny clown that would juggle all kinds of things and he was fun to watch!”

The Urbana Youth Center is a project of the GrandWorks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, public charity organization. The center’s mission is to provide comprehensive youth services to reach, restore, and revive the community. With open hearts, open minds, and open doors UYC educates students through respectful, honest, and open-minded programming.

According to Executive Director Justin Weller, field trips are an important part of delivering on their mission.

“Providing opportunities that these students would not otherwise have helps open their minds and it makes them better people. Taking them to places like Cincinnati not only shows them what other communities are like, but also helps them build an appreciation for where they are from. We look forward to continuing to provide unique trips for our student members,” Weller concluded.

Urbana Youth Center students went on a field trip to see Cincinnati Pops Orchestra & Cirque mashup. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9145.jpg Urbana Youth Center students went on a field trip to see Cincinnati Pops Orchestra & Cirque mashup. Submitted photos Urbana Youth Center students went on a field trip to see Cincinnati Pops Orchestra & Cirque mashup. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_Students-at-Music-Hall-2022.jpg Urbana Youth Center students went on a field trip to see Cincinnati Pops Orchestra & Cirque mashup. Submitted photos

