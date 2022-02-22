Urbana FFA competes in state competition

The Urbana FFA chapter presented their Ag Communications presentation on February 12 for the state competition. Participants in this event work together as a team of communication consultants to develop a written media plan and distribute the plan to a panel of judges by submitting a video of the team presenting.

Participants must communicate effectively while advocating to consumers about agriculture. This year students were challenged to tell the story of agriculture by highlighting an FFA member and how that member impacts the lives of their students and the community in which they live. Participants could choose whether or not the student was real or a made-up student and use the media plan to get the word out on how FFA makes an impact in the lives of FFA members and communities.

Students use a variety of media in their plans like social media, broadcast and print advertising, press releases, fliers, and more. At the state contest, individuals participated in individual contests called practicums. These practicums included Journalistic Writing and Opinion Writing.

The team of Kendra Baccus, Faith Denkewalter, McKayla Mills, and Lyza Forson placed 9th overall. Lyza Forson placed 17th individual, Kendra Baccus 42nd individual, Faith Denkewalter 44th individual, and McKayla Mills 49th individual.

Communication, collaboration, creativity and presentation skills are all important to success in future endeavors. Congratulations to all participants.

Pictured Left to Right: Lyza Forson, Kendra Baccus, McKayla Mills and Faith Denkewalter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_Image.jpeg Pictured Left to Right: Lyza Forson, Kendra Baccus, McKayla Mills and Faith Denkewalter. Submitted photo

By Marah Kerns Urbana FFA Reporter

