Master Gardeners of Clark County offer beekeeping class

SPRINGFIELD – Master Gardeners of Clark County presents Basic Beekeeping featuring Fran and Tom Davidson, a 7-hour course about the hobby and business of beekeeping, on Friday, March 11, 2022, 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 12, 2022, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ohio State University Extension, Clark County Office, 3130 East Main St.

This multimedia course is an exploration of honeybee biology, and the challenging relationship between the honeybee and the modern beekeeper. This course is designed for beginning beekeepers. Taught by Tom and Fran Davidson, certified Master Gardeners and UFIFAS certified Advanced Beekeepers.

Classroom size and health precautions will follow federal, state, and local guidelines. Registration checks will be returned if received after class capacity is reached. Bring or locally buy your own lunch on Saturday (one-hour break outside classroom.)

Deadline for registration is March 9, 2022. The cost is $40 per person which includes the textbook, “Bee-Sentials” by Connor & Muir or $25 without textbook (Includes comprehensive notebook.) Please make checks payable to: MASTER GARDENERS OF CLARK COUNTY, Attn: Beekeeping Course, P.O. Box 158, Springfield, Ohio 45501.

Info from the Clark County Ohio State University Extension Office

