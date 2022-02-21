Champaign County Science Day a success

On Thursday, February 17, the 8th Annual Champaign County Science Day was held at the former Urbana University, for Champaign County students, grades 5-12. Eleven students from Urbana Senior High School completed science research projects and presented their findings to area professionals, researchers and educators.

This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program. Project topics may be in biology, chemistry, botany, space & earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine & health and behavioral & social science.

Six students received the highest rating of “Superior” from Urbana High School – Lyza Forson, Kianna Gsell, Peyton Mounce, Layla Nickell, Lauren Shelpman and Sam Wilhelm. These students are eligible to go to the District Science Day held at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Saturday, March 12. Students receiving a superior at District may go on to the State contest held in May.

Grand Prize Awards from Cargill included Lauren Shelpman in 1st place ($100), Layla Nickell in 2nd place ($50) and Lyza Forson in third place ($50).

Additional awards included:

-Fresh Eyes Editing Award for Best Project in Chemistry, $50, Peyton Mounce

-Fresh Eyes Editing Award for Best Project in Physics or Energy, $50, Kianna Gsell

-Fresh Eyes Editing Award in Plant Science or Animal Science, $50, Lyza Forson

-Premier Health–UVMC Award in Biomedicine Sciences, $50, Lauren Shelpman

-Fresh Eyes Editing Award for Best Presentation of Data, $50, Lauren Shelpman

-Premier Health – UVMC Award for Best Abstract, $50, Sam Wilhelm

-McMurry Family “Spirit of Science” Award, $100, Layla Nickell

Event sponsors included Cargill, Premier Health-UVMC, 100 Proof Press of St. Paris, Fresh Eyes Editing, Inc. – Dr. Sheila Cherry and Urbana High School. Area professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects, aided by area science teachers. Anyone with questions about the science fair program should contact Dr. Martin E. English, 790 E. Shoop Rd., Tipp City, OH 45371, or email: info@ohioumvsd.com.

Submitted story

Info from Urbana City Schools

