PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Eve! Eve is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is a very sweet calico who was brought back to us due to no fault of her own; her former people are having a baby and not enough time now to devote to her. Eve gets along with the other cats and will do well in just about any home. She is a big girl with striking colors.

Come visit her in the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

