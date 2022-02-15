Douglas transformation complete

The official ribbon-cutting for Legacy Place Monument Square Apartments was held in downtown Urbana on Monday afternoon. Represented at the ceremony were members of the Urbana City Council, Urbana City School District, Champaign County Commissioners, Champaign County Preservation Alliance, Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Duane Miller, president of Flaherty & Collins who financed the project. The building was formerly known as the Douglas Inn. With a goal of creating affordable, senior housing, the former Douglas Inn along with the former North and South Elementary Schools were transformed into beautiful apartments for individuals 55 and older, with six units devoted to those with developmental disabilities. See more photos inside today’s edition.

The official ribbon-cutting for Legacy Place Monument Square Apartments was held in downtown Urbana on Monday afternoon. Represented at the ceremony were members of the Urbana City Council, Urbana City School District, Champaign County Commissioners, Champaign County Preservation Alliance, Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Duane Miller, president of Flaherty & Collins who financed the project. The building was formerly known as the Douglas Inn. With a goal of creating affordable, senior housing, the former Douglas Inn along with the former North and South Elementary Schools were transformed into beautiful apartments for individuals 55 and older, with six units devoted to those with developmental disabilities. See more photos inside today’s edition. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_20220214-Legacy_Place-070.jpg The official ribbon-cutting for Legacy Place Monument Square Apartments was held in downtown Urbana on Monday afternoon. Represented at the ceremony were members of the Urbana City Council, Urbana City School District, Champaign County Commissioners, Champaign County Preservation Alliance, Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Duane Miller, president of Flaherty & Collins who financed the project. The building was formerly known as the Douglas Inn. With a goal of creating affordable, senior housing, the former Douglas Inn along with the former North and South Elementary Schools were transformed into beautiful apartments for individuals 55 and older, with six units devoted to those with developmental disabilities. See more photos inside today’s edition. Andrew Grimm Photography