Urbana fan attends Super Bowl

Ohio was represented on the nationwide stage as the Cincinnati Bengals traveled to the Los Angeles Rams’ home SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 against the Rams.

Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium.

Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that was closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge watch party, with live music, space heaters and tons of food trucks.

“Everyone from the city, from 50 miles out is here for sure,” said Bethany Moser, a college student who’s lived most of her life in Cincinnati and came downtown for game day.

From Urbana to Los Angeles

Longtime Bengals fan Phil Edwards was among the fortunate Ohioans to travel to Los Angeles and have tickets for the big game on Sunday.

Edwards, a resident of Urbana, said he’s glad he was there even if the Rams ended up winning in a heartbreaker for Bengals’ fans.

“It was a great game. The Bengals fans showed up in droves,” Edwards said on Monday morning. “We occupied at least 50 percent of the Rams’ home field. Every one of us fans left exhausted and questioning ‘what if we had a better O-line?’”

The win proved elusive, however, with the Rams sealing the game 23-20 after Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining.

Edwards had nothing but nice things to say about the host fans.

“The Rams fans were welcoming and great sportsmen,” he said. “At the end of the game Rams fans and Bengals fans exchanged fist bumps and handshakes and congratulated each on a great game.”

Three Cincinnati Super Bowl appearances but no Bengals Super Bowl victory is what Edwards now has in his personal scrapbook.

But he cherishes the memories. Edwards had the thrill of riding the stadium shuttle on Sunday with Bengals’ Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz.

“I hope we get back to the Super Bowl again in my lifetime,” he said.

Pictured is Urbana resident Phil Edwards' view from his seat in SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Urbana resident Phil Edwards (left) poses with a Rams fan prior to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Bengals denied again