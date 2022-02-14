Sign up for flower school

SPRINGFIELD – The 22nd Annual Central Ohio Perennial Flower School will be held on Thursday, March 3 from

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

Ideas, inspiration, and fun are on this year’s menu. Our line-up includes Joseph Tychonievich, author of several books and a speaker from South Bend, Indiana; Teresa Woodard, author, blogger, and speaker from Columbus; and Pam Bennett, author, writer, speaker and certified plant geek.

Deadline for registration is February 23; preregistration mandatory. The cost is $70 and

includes a morning snack and a robust box lunch. Register on-line at http://go.osu.edu/2022perennialschool or find more program information and download the registration form at http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden and mail check and form to OSU Extension.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for check-in.

For more information on garden programs visit http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937-398-7600.

The program is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension Clark County.

Submitted story

Info from Ohio State University Extension Clark County.

Info from Ohio State University Extension Clark County.