Posted on by

UHS names students of month


Cahall

Cahall


Submitted photos

Canaday


Submitted photos

The Urbana High School Students of the Month are seniors Zoey Cahall and Alanna Canaday.

Cahall
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_Zoey-Cahall-UHS-SOM-FEB-22.jpgCahall Submitted photos

Canaday
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_Alanna-Canaday-UHS-SOM-FEB-22.jpgCanaday Submitted photos