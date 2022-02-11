UHS names students of month

The Urbana High School Students of the Month are seniors Zoey Cahall and Alanna Canaday.

Cahall https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_Zoey-Cahall-UHS-SOM-FEB-22.jpg Cahall Submitted photos Canaday https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_Alanna-Canaday-UHS-SOM-FEB-22.jpg Canaday Submitted photos