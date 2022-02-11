Posted on February 11, 2022 by Urbana Daily Citizen UHS names students of month News Cahall Submitted photos Canaday Submitted photos The Urbana High School Students of the Month are seniors Zoey Cahall and Alanna Canaday. Cahall https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_Zoey-Cahall-UHS-SOM-FEB-22.jpgCahall Submitted photos Canaday https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_Alanna-Canaday-UHS-SOM-FEB-22.jpgCanaday Submitted photos Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments