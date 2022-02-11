Students thank medical facility

The teams at the Memorial Urbana Medical Center were recently gifted with a thank you sign by the West Liberty-Salem fourth graders during “The Great Kindness Challenge.” Teachers and students worked together to bestow a gesture of kindheartedness to all healthcare workers in the community. Pictured from Memorial is Pam Bolton, Radiology Technologist, left, and Rebecca Kronk, Lab Medical Assistant, right.

