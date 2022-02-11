PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Rosie! Rosie is a quiet girl. She’s 14 years old, a very pretty white cat with tiger markings. Sadly, she had been front declawed when she was young. Rosie needs a quiet home with someone who will spend time with her. She loves to be brushed. Come meet her in the Zen room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

