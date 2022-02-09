United Way offers virtual learning session

Human trafficking is a widespread and often-invisible crime that takes place both around the world and in our own backyards. It is the act of compelling someone into work or commercial sex acts through force, fraud, or coercion, and though it is illegal everywhere, it happens every day in big cities and small towns across the United States. Whether or not we recognize it, this is an issue we all touch every day through both our professional and personal lives.

Fortunately, as a community, we are positioned to drive a powerful, unified strategy to combat human trafficking together. United Way of Fairfield County, UW of Clark, Champaign, & Madison Counties, and United Way Worldwide’s Center to Combat Human Trafficking are proud to present this Live Learning Session – Understanding Human Trafficking: The Intersections & Complexities.

This virtual event will take place Wednesday, February 16 from 1-2 p.m. The registration link is as follows: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P8xJBezER_qDfMzPIj8WnA.

Creating communities resilient to human trafficking requires an understanding of the issue and its complexities, as well as deep engagement and leadership by those with lived experience of it. Therefore, this one-hour-long virtual event will be co-facilitated by a team of survivor leaders who are experts in the anti-human trafficking movement. The Session will provide an overview of the issue of human trafficking, as well as information on how we can strategically and collectively combat it in our community.

About the United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties, Inc.

United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties is a nonprofit organization that has infused more than $100 million to local groups that are making a positive impact in these three Ohio counties. For more information or to make your impact, visit https://www.uwccmc.org/.

By Kerry Pedraza

